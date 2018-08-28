Gallery

Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event ‘even better than last year’

Georgia and Joel met Father Christmas and one of his elves at the Melbourn event. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Melbourn’s community hub and fete committee has hosted its second annual Turn on to Christmas.

There was plenty going on for Chloe and the other children to enjoy at the Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event. Picture: Clive Porter There was plenty going on for Chloe and the other children to enjoy at the Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event. Picture: Clive Porter

The day offered a variety of events including Santa’s Grotto, face painting, poetry and story telling sessions.

John Travis, chair of Melbourn Community Hub trustees, said: “This was a truly happy day, with the event even better than last year. It was so satisfying to see the community hub providing space where the village can come together and enjoy the anticipation of Christmas.

Santa's Grotto was a crowd pleaser at Turn on to Christmas. Picture: Clive Porter Santa's Grotto was a crowd pleaser at Turn on to Christmas. Picture: Clive Porter

“The hub was full of smiling children and adults, all savouring the moment.

“Our grateful thanks go to all those who worked so hard to make it a success.”

Esme and Chase getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Clive Porter Esme and Chase getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Clive Porter

Melbourn Primary School students, alongside the Crescendo Choir, performed carols, and mulled wine was available for the audience.

Closing the event was the Christmas tree lights switch-on by 10-year-old Isla Wilson.