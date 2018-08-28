Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event ‘even better than last year’
PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 December 2018
Melbourn’s community hub and fete committee has hosted its second annual Turn on to Christmas.
The day offered a variety of events including Santa’s Grotto, face painting, poetry and story telling sessions.
John Travis, chair of Melbourn Community Hub trustees, said: “This was a truly happy day, with the event even better than last year. It was so satisfying to see the community hub providing space where the village can come together and enjoy the anticipation of Christmas.
“The hub was full of smiling children and adults, all savouring the moment.
“Our grateful thanks go to all those who worked so hard to make it a success.”
Melbourn Primary School students, alongside the Crescendo Choir, performed carols, and mulled wine was available for the audience.
Closing the event was the Christmas tree lights switch-on by 10-year-old Isla Wilson.
