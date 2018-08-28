Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event ‘even better than last year’

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 December 2018

Georgia and Joel met Father Christmas and one of his elves at the Melbourn event. Picture: Clive Porter

Georgia and Joel met Father Christmas and one of his elves at the Melbourn event. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Melbourn’s community hub and fete committee has hosted its second annual Turn on to Christmas.

There was plenty going on for Chloe and the other children to enjoy at the Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event. Picture: Clive PorterThere was plenty going on for Chloe and the other children to enjoy at the Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event. Picture: Clive Porter

The day offered a variety of events including Santa’s Grotto, face painting, poetry and story telling sessions.

John Travis, chair of Melbourn Community Hub trustees, said: “This was a truly happy day, with the event even better than last year. It was so satisfying to see the community hub providing space where the village can come together and enjoy the anticipation of Christmas.

Santa's Grotto was a crowd pleaser at Turn on to Christmas. Picture: Clive PorterSanta's Grotto was a crowd pleaser at Turn on to Christmas. Picture: Clive Porter

“The hub was full of smiling children and adults, all savouring the moment.

“Our grateful thanks go to all those who worked so hard to make it a success.”

Esme and Chase getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Clive PorterEsme and Chase getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Clive Porter

Melbourn Primary School students, alongside the Crescendo Choir, performed carols, and mulled wine was available for the audience.

Closing the event was the Christmas tree lights switch-on by 10-year-old Isla Wilson.

The Crescendo Choir and pupils from Melbourn Primary School sang carols at the Turn on to Chirstimas. Picture: Clive PorterThe Crescendo Choir and pupils from Melbourn Primary School sang carols at the Turn on to Chirstimas. Picture: Clive Porter

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

‘Brilliant’ Royston firefighters praised for train tree strike evacuation

An Ely to London King's Cross service was struck by a tree on Saturday. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Armed police arrest man in Bassingbourn raid

Armed officers arrested a man in Bassingbourn this morning.

Royston children go on the hunt for Santa’s reindeer

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: David Tzompov looking the part. Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Royston Crow

Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event ‘even better than last year’

Georgia and Joel met Father Christmas and one of his elves at the Melbourn event. Picture: Clive Porter

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

Royston children go on the hunt for Santa’s reindeer

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: David Tzompov looking the part. Picture: Clive Porter

Pete Tong at Newmarket nights next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

‘Brilliant’ Royston firefighters praised for train tree strike evacuation

An Ely to London King's Cross service was struck by a tree on Saturday. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists