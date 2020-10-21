Pupils to take on virtual walk from Melbourn to Melbourne to raise money for school
PUBLISHED: 17:33 21 October 2020
Pupils from Melbourn Primary School are taking part in a ‘Money for Miles’ challenge to walk the equivalent distance from Melbourn, Cambridgeshire to Melbourne, Australia.
The school’s usual fundraising activities such as the Summer Fayre, quiz night and fireworks have been cancelled due to coronavirus, so the pupils hope to raise £10,481 for their school by collectively walking a distance of 10,481 miles.
Around 400 pupils from Reception to Year 6 will walk as part of their ‘daily mile’, along with any other opportunities throughout the day, with an aim to complete the challenge by Christmas. The money will go towards refurbishing the school’s outdated computer room and funding portable Chromebooks for ICT lessons.
To donate to their efforts go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Melbourn-Primary-School-PTFA-Money-for-Miles
