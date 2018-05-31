Advanced search

Melbourn students praised for enthusiasm at ambulance service HQ visit

PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 February 2020

Melbourn Village College students with EEAST's paramedics and Alex Laurent and Tom Barker, community response managers. Picture: EEAST

Melbourn Village College students with EEAST's paramedics and Alex Laurent and Tom Barker, community response managers. Picture: EEAST

Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust welcomed students from Melbourn Village College to its headquarters on Tuesday.

Louise Stephens, HART paramedic, demonstrates first aid techniques . Picture: EEASTLouise Stephens, HART paramedic, demonstrates first aid techniques . Picture: EEAST

The six students, who are in Year 9 and 10, have a keen interest in working within the NHS in the future - and the trip to the Melbourn base was arranged to thank the students for their excellent assistance at EEAST's Volunteer Conference at MVC last November.

The students enjoyed an interesting afternoon, meeting the Hazardous Area Response Team, viewing the latest emergency vehicles and discussing potential career options with paramedics and other professionals within the NHS trust.

The visit concluded with the students meeting Dorothy Hosein, the chief executive of EEAST.

Alex Laurent, community response manager for Cambridgeshire, said: "The students enthusiasm to learn about the emergency services was brilliant. It is great to see young talent so engaged and wanting to work with us."

The students with Tom Barker and Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of EEAST. Picture: EEASTThe students with Tom Barker and Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of EEAST. Picture: EEAST

Louise Stephens, HART paramedic, demonstrates specialist equipment. Picture: EEASTLouise Stephens, HART paramedic, demonstrates specialist equipment. Picture: EEAST

