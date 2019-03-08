Advanced search

Melbourn students in 'Oscar' success

PUBLISHED: 07:04 24 July 2019

Students from Melbourn Village College have been awarded an ‘Oscar’ for a film they made earlier this term. Picture: MVC

Archant

Students from Melbourn Village College have been awarded an 'Oscar' for a film they made earlier this term.

Staff and students from the Cabin, part of The Cam Academy Trust's specialist provision for youngsters on the autistic spectrum, attended The Light Cinema in Cambridge to collect an award for 'Coffee Heist', which they made with guidance from professional documentary maker Peter Harmer as part of the 'Big Trouble Little Pictures' Film Festival.

The Melbourn contingent was delighted to receive the red carpet treatment - and free popcorn - while they viewed the winning entries from several schools in the area. They won their 'Oscar' for The Film with the Loudest Laugh' and were thrilled to receive a positive comment about the way staff and student performed and worked so well as a team.

The film was written, filmed and edited by the students who also performed the main acting roles.

Tracey Seagrove, who worked in the Cabin, said: "It was a fantastic evening and lovely to see the students' work getting recognised in such a public and rewarding way."

The following day three Cabin students visited a local working stables where they were shown the day-to-day tasks and given an understanding of the responsibilities required for working with horses.

As well as having time to meet a two-month-old foal they were also able to learn about leading and grooming a horse.

