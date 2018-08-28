Melbourn students make release boxes for Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital

MVC students delivering release boxes to Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital. Picture: MVC Archant

Conservationists at the Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital were thrilled to receive nearly 50 release boxes made by students at Melbourn Village College.

The boxes were made in pairs by Year 9 students are the college after being designed on 3D software.

The annual build is part of the college’s technology curriculum which requires a project that helps the environment.

MVC principal Simon Holmes said: “We are delighted to help the hedgehog hospital on an annual basis as part of our involvement with our local community.”

Rebecca Willers, of the Shepreth Wildlife Conservation Charity, which runs the hospital, said: “The boxes will certainly be put to very good use next year when we will be releasing all our autumn juveniles back into the wild.”