Melbourn students head to China on exchange trip

Melbourn Village College students joined Comberton Village College students for their first trip as part of the international exchange programme to China. Picture: MVC Archant

A group of 10 Melbourn Village College students have been to Beijing alongside 19 from Comberton Village College as part of the first international exchange programme to China organised by The Cam Academy Trust.

The students visited some famous tourist attractions in Beijing including The Great Wall of China, The Forbidden City, Summer Place, Capital Museum and Ming Tombs.

During school time, the students experienced some culture courses specially arranged by the Beijing Institute of Technology partner school – a Chinese music lesson, Paper cutting, tie-dye, martial arts and a flag-raising ceremony.

Student Samuel Bream said: “My favourite part of the trip was living with my host family because I could see the difference between an English family lives and how a Chinese family lives.

Millie Conventon commented: “ I think the China trip was an amazing experience to not only visit tourist attractions, but to be able to experience day-to-day life in China.”

