Melbourn street light work set to finally be completed after 18 months

Published: 9:59 AM June 25, 2014 Updated: 3:44 PM November 1, 2020

A village’s 18-month wait for new street lights could finally be coming to an end.

In February last year The Crow reported on problems being experienced in Melbourn during a street light replacement programme, which left many pathways unusable due to large holes made by contractors Balfour Beatty, who are working on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council.

The work has still yet to be finished, but Melbourn’s county councillor Susan van de Ven said she is hopeful it will be completed in the next couple of weeks.

She said: “Cllr Jose Hales [Melbourn district councillor] and I been working with County Council and Balfour Beattyto restore street lighting to several areas in the village where people were particularly vulnerable in the dark.

“Areas we have been working hard to bring lighting back to include: the junction of Cross Lane and Chapmans Close where there is no footway on a single track road on a blind corner, two sides of Clear Crescent where we know that elderly people suffered falls in the dark, and a junction in Hale Close.”

You may also want to watch:

Some lights are being moved from Back Lane which, according to Cllr van de Ven, is more than adequately covered by lamps, to be used in the unlit areas.