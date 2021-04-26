Care home celebrates vaccinations for all with afternoon tea
- Credit: Melbourn Springs
Melbourn Springs staff and residents have plenty to smile about, as the care home approaches its first birthday.
All workers and residents have remained completely free of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and everyone there has now been fully vaccinated.
The home in Melbourn's Hyacinth Drive opened in May 2020 and staff kept residents connected to their families through a designated visitor suite, and by introducing them to new technology - which they embraced. Now, nominated visitors are allowed back inside.
To celebrate, residents enjoyed a party with afternoon tea prepared by the home's hospitality team.
General manager Karen Allen said: “Our residents have always been able to keep connected to their families, and now that we can welcome nominated visitors inside our beautiful home - after a negative lateral flow test result - it really feels like we are turning a corner!”