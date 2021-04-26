Care home celebrates vaccinations for all with afternoon tea

Published: 1:57 PM April 26, 2021

Iris Freeman of Melbourn Springs after receiving her second COVID jab - Credit: Melbourn Springs

Melbourn Springs staff and residents have plenty to smile about, as the care home approaches its first birthday.

Doreen Butchers of Melbourn Springs after receiving her 2nd vaccine dose - Credit: Melbourn Springs

All workers and residents have remained completely free of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and everyone there has now been fully vaccinated.

Audrey Silsby of Melbourn Springs celebrating being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - Credit: Melbourn Springs

The home in Melbourn's Hyacinth Drive opened in May 2020 and staff kept residents connected to their families through a designated visitor suite, and by introducing them to new technology - which they embraced. Now, nominated visitors are allowed back inside.

To celebrate, residents enjoyed a party with afternoon tea prepared by the home's hospitality team.





Iris Freeman receiving her second COVID vaccination at Melbourn Springs - Credit: Melbourn Springs

General manager Karen Allen said: “Our residents have always been able to keep connected to their families, and now that we can welcome nominated visitors inside our beautiful home - after a negative lateral flow test result - it really feels like we are turning a corner!”





The team at Melbourn Springs celebrating after the home is fully vaccinated - Credit: Melbourn Springs









Doreen Butchers and Audrey Silsby had a taste of the celebrity life when they were interviewed at Melbourn Springs Care Home by ITV Anglia News, reporter Claire McGlasson pictured here also with home services advisor Dan Amis - Credit: Melbourn Springs Care Home



