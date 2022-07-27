Melbourn Springs resident Audrey celebrates turning 100

Audrey with her centiniel birthday letter from the queen - Credit: Melbourn Springs

Long time Royston resident Audrey celebrated turning 100 at Melbourn Springs Care Home on July 22.

She received many cards but, most importantly, she received her letter from the Queen which she said she was "very proud of".

Denise Ashby, Melbourn Springs activities coordinator, told the Crow about Audrey's life.

She said: “Known to many by her association to Royston Golf Club, Audrey was elected onto the Ladies’ Committee in 1947 and remained on it for 27 years.

“She was a formidable competition and match player.

“She won the Lady Captain's Prize eight times between 1951 and 1961, was Lady Captain twice and she won most other ladies cups at least once!

“Audrey was made Honorary Life Member in 1990.

“Audrey enjoyed a party with friends and family and reminisced about happy events.

“In her usual style, Audrey made a speech thanking everyone for their good wishes!”