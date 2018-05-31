Advanced search

How do you like them apples! Lynn's entry bags top spot in care home competition

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 February 2020

Melbourn Springs general manager Karen Allen, Lynn Travis and home services advisorDan Amis. Picture: Clive Porter

Melbourn Springs general manager Karen Allen, Lynn Travis and home services advisorDan Amis. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

A Melbourn resident took inspiration from local history and tradition to win a competition naming a new care home's living communities.

Melbourn Springs of Barchester Healthcare has been running a competition for the last four months to find names for their communities, and the successful winner is villager Lynn Travis.

Lynn, of Cambridge Road, was presented with a £250 cheque for the local charity of her choice.

She said: "As Melbourn was famous for all its fruit picking and beautiful orchards there could only be one choice for me - apples. The communities are named Ashmead, Bramley, Crispin, Elstar and Braeburn."

Melbourn Springs general manager, Karen Allen said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community since we arrived in Hyacinth Drive. As the home is named after the springs at the Bury and there is a nod to Duxford in the home design it seemed the perfect fit to select Lynn's choice as we honour Melbourn's agricultural history in our beautiful new home."

As her prize, Lynn received a £250 cheque that she will donate to Melbourn Area Youth Development. This organisation offers youth club services as a unique collaborative project between Melbourn, Meldreth, Fowlmere and Shepreth parish councils - providing young people with life skills, counselling and fun activities that support independence and wellbeing.

With the announcement on Thursday, Melbourn Springs is one step closer to opening.

The home will be opening its doors to the first resident in April and will offer residential care, dementia care and respite breaks.

The marketing suite has already become a community meeting point with many groups and organisations from Melbourn and surrounding villages being welcomed there for events and regular meetings.

Home services advisor Dan Amis said: "Community engagement is an essential part of how we integrate our residents into their new home and help them get to know the neighbours around them as well as keep in touch with the people they have always known.

"Our doors will be open to all - Melbourn Springs will be a home just like any other in the village and everyone is welcome."

For more on Melbourn Springs, www.barchester.com/home/melbourn-springs-care-home.

