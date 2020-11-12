Melbourn care home residents chosen for Imperial War Museum project

A care home in Melbourn is taking part in a virtual project with the Imperial War Museum.

Residents of Melbourn Springs Care Home in Hyacinth Drive are collaborating on the project to pilot a series of tailored talks, discussions and quizzes which are delivered over Zoom.

The programme focuses on two anniversaries significant to the museum; the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain this year, and the 40th anniversary of the first Women’s Peace Camp at Greenham Common in 2021.

Audrey, a resident at the home, said: “I really do look forward to our Friday afternoons together – the talks have been absolutely splendid and the quizzes really do make you think! We all feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of this – I have never used Zoom before but it really is marvellous isn’t it?”

General manager Karen Allen said everyone at the home was “thrilled” to take part.