Care home residents get dressed up for day at the races

A care home in Melbourn has held a virtual day at the races for residents to get dressed up and place bets on horses.

Melbourn Springs Care Home held the day at the races in its spacious reception café.

The home's chef Phil treated the residents to bucks fizz, prosecco and canapés, which they enjoyed while placing their imaginary bets.

Activities coordinator Denise Ashby said: "Hats and fascinators were donated by the lovely ladies of Melbourn and Royston and we are grateful for their generosity. There was lots of fun and laughter choosing a favourite one to wear!

"Winning horses were picked, bets were placed and they were off! Shouts of support could be heard as the first triumphant horse crossed the finish line. It was chosen by Betty, who then collected her winnings, along with a trophy."

The activities coordinators acted as bookmakers, and the residents lost all their virtual winnings on the last race.