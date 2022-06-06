Melbourn Springs Care Home celebrates opening and second birthday after lockdown

A Melbourn care home has finally been able to celebrate its opening and second birthday.

Melbourn Springs Care Home on Hyacinth Drive also rounded off the jubilee weekend by celebrating being awarded a five star hygiene rating.

The residential and dementia care home wasn’t able to properly celebrate its original opening due to the pandemic postponing celebrations.

Residents, along with their families and friends, enjoyed an afternoon tea with Pimms, fizzy drinks, sandwiches, a birthday cake for the home and live entertainment.

General Manager Maria Anghelide said: “I really cannot believe the home has been open for two years!

“Our original home opening was completely sidelined due to the pandemic and this is the first time we have really been able to celebrate.

"It sure has been a long time coming and really has been long overdue to actually be able to come together to celebrate!”