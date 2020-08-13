Melbourn Sports Centre reopens with safety measures in place

Melbourn Sports Centre has reopened with social distancing and sanitation measures in place. Picture: Melbourn Sports Centre Archant

Melbourn Sports Centre has reopened with social distancing and sanitation rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The sports centre reopened at the end of last month, and has had a “reassuringly good” response from gym users and swimmers.

While opening numbers have been reduced and user numbers restricted, the centre is still holding children’s summer activities with extra safety measures.

Facilities manager Graham Johnson-Mack said: “We’ve managed to put on our Ofsted-registered summer Playscheme, which has been a great success so far, with new safety procedures introduced, including allocated pens and equipment for each attending child.

“The different activities offered include trampolining, art, swimming and lots of outdoor games, all arranged with social distancing in mind and overseen by qualified staff.”

To find out more go to www.mc-sport.co.uk