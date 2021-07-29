Huge splash of support for Meldreth diver Dan Goodfellow

Published: 5:41 PM July 29, 2021

Great Britain's Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

Messages of support have been pouring in for Olympian Dan Goodfellow after his synchronised diving event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday.

Goodfellow did our area proud as he and his diving partner Jack Laugher took to the diving boards on the world stage.

Dan, who attended Melbourn Village College from 2008 to 2013, went into the event hoping to add to the bronze he won alongside Tom Daley four years ago in Rio. Dan and Laugher were among the medal favourites after taking gold at the Diving World Cup earlier this year.

The pair did miss out out on a medal in the synchronized 3m springboard with a seventh-placed finish in Tokyo - but the overwhelming pride in the pair and their achievements from Dan's hometown shone through.

The duo got off to a poor start, scoring 47.40 on their first dive before improving with 51.00 in their second, and it left them rooted to the bottom of the leaderboard in eighth place.

Any hopes of a medal looked to have slipped away at the halfway point of the competition, with loose entry from the pair and over rotation from Goodfellow seeing them score 63.24 - the lowest third dive score of any team.

67.20 and 62.70 in dives four and five left them bottom with just one dive to go and the with no hope of winning a medal, but they showed what they were capable of in the sixth and final effort, scoring an impressive 91.26 to finish strongly.

“We're desperately disappointed for the boys today but that's a little inkling of what the boys are capable of. They finish strongly and confidently,” said former Olympic diving silver medallist Leon Taylor.

One message from the community said: "Fantastic effort to both of them. I was watching. An achievement just to be there and to represent us."

Another said: "Yes I set the alarm especially to watch it. We can still be really proud of them. It just wasn't their day."



"To be able to get there in the first place - they're all winners, well done to both of you"

And another said: "They should hold their heads up high. Being a part of Team GB and representing us in the Olympics is achievement in itself and they did us proud

