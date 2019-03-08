Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Melbourn mum gives school assembly talk on daughter's health condition

PUBLISHED: 07:04 13 June 2019

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A Melbourn 10-year-old organised for her mum to give a talk in front of her school to raise awareness of her health condition, which usually affects older people.

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOOAmanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

Daisy Chandler - who is in Year 5 at Melbourn Primary School - watched mum Amanda Free stand up in an assembly to talk about juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a form of arthritis that affects children, for an awareness day on Friday.

Daisy, who was first diagnosed with the condition aged 18 months, organised the talk with the help of mum and school headteacher Stephanie Wilcox - and pupils were asked to wear purple and make a donation to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

Mum Amanda told the Crow: "It went really well all of the children were really engaged, and it got the message across that this condition, which usually affects older people does affect one of their fellow pupils at the school as well.

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOOAmanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

"It was a big shock when Daisy was diagnosed. When she was one we went camping and she tripped over, and her leg swelled up like it had been broken. It took doctors six months to diagnose her with JIA - it was a surprise when we found out because she was so young.

You may also want to watch:

"It affects her in her right ankle, and when we went to the doctors after a recent flare up they found it was in her jaw as well.

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOOAmanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

"Daisy is very strong willed - she doesn't let anything phase her or let it get her down. She is very good at taking her medication, and she has grown up with the condition, so it's what she knows."

At the assembly, mum Amanda was supported by Daisy and her sister Rosie - her partner Darren thought she was "mad" for standing up in front of the school, but was also very supportive.

Daisy said: "My JIA affects me by causing me pain when walking so days out can be very painful.

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOOAmanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

"I have to take a few different medicines and one makes me feel sick. I have to have that as an injection every Friday.

"My mummy did well talking to the school for me, I wanted to raise the money because it will help children have special days out and holidays with nurses who can give the medicines to them. Most children need the parents help with the medicine, so miss out on school trips away. This made me feel sad and I wanted to raise money to help them."

For more on the charity, go to www.jia.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston mum: I’m lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Royston mum: I’m lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Great Northern trains blocked between Finsbury Park and Moorgate

Great Northern trains from Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Royston may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. Picture: Nick Gill

Melbourn mum gives school assembly talk on daughter’s health condition

Amanda Free speaks to pupils of Melbourn Primary School about her daughter Daisy Chandler's condition, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis as all the pupils are invited to wear purple to support the charity. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shingay-cum-Wendy nature reserve open to public for Red Cross Open Gardens

Mill River Nature Reserve in Shingay-cum-Wendy. Picture: Stuart Bennett

Royston mum: I’m lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

French families visit Royston as part of twin towns project

Families prepare to say farewell after a successful weekend. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists