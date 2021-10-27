Published: 11:00 AM October 27, 2021

Melbourn Post Office is reopening in a permanent location from the start of December, after a long wait to restore a full-time service to the village.

The new post office is opening at 1pm on Wednesday, December 1, at Melbourn Stores - 49 High Street.

It will be open daily from 6am to 8pm - offering 98 hours of service per week.

The post office was previously located at 107 High Street, and the new location is approximately 450 metres away from the old branch.

Anthony Bailey, post office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted to be restoring a full-time, permanent post office to Melbourn, as we know how important post office services are to a community."

You may also want to watch:

While the post office was closed, Meldreth's One Stop was the closest facility.

This isn't the first time in recent history that the village has been without a post office, there was a previous closure from summer 2004 to spring 2006, when then South Cambs MP Andrew Lansley opened the 107 High Street site back in May that year.

Post Office Ltd is welcoming feedback on access to and inside the new premises.

Feedback on the move can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk, with the branch code 114113, until Wednesday, November 17.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost 'YOUR COMMENTS', by phoning 03452 66 01 15 or texting 03457 22 33 55.

If you are unable to get to the new village post office due to mobility problems, you may benefit from Melbourn's Mobile Warden Scheme, which serves Melbourn, Meldreth and Shepreth for a small charge.

Errands the scheme can help you with includes going to the post office to pay bills, ordering and collection of prescriptions, basic shopping and collection of pension.

If you live alone, with family or are a couple and need the extra support, contact warden Jeannie Seers on 07808 735066.



The scheme also offers its services for short periods to cover the temporary absence of relatives who otherwise

provide this support.