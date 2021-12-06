Melbourn Post Office reopens in new location
- Credit: Post Office
Melbourn Post Office reopened on Wednesday last week in a permanent new location at Melbourn Stores, 49 High Street.
The previous Post Office was at 107 High Street until the postmaster retired in November 2019.
The new Post Office is open daily from 6am to 8pm - offering 98 hours of Post Office services a week, which is more than double the previous opening hours.
Post Office services will be provided by a counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. Services include special delivery, home shopping returns, local collect, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, sending funds abroad and more.
Anthony Bayley, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted to have restored a full-time, permanent Post Office to Melbourn, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.
"We are pleased to have achieved this before the busy Christmas period.”
