Betty sees winning pandemic poem published

A Melbourn poet who won a national pandemic poetry competition has had her work published in an anthology.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Murphy entered her poem 'Isolation Musings' into Care Talk's 'Poems in a Pandemic' competition last year - beating 300 other entries.

She initially sent her poem to Melbourn Springs Care Home, where it was enjoyed by residents, and manager Dan Amis entered it into the 'humour' category with Betty's permission.

Dan said: "Elizabeth has a real talent and it's great that this has been recognised by her win."

Since her win, Betty has taken part in a celebratory event on Zoom, and when the book was published Dan delivered it to her in person.

Upon receiving her copy, she said: "I am so very happy and aiming to get a few more copies to share with my family and friends.

"The book really is very well compiled and to have a poem of mine actually published is a very special moment!”