Classic cars on show in Melbourn for annual Snowdrop Run

Melbourn man Richard Symonds proudly displays his 1958 MG Magnette ZB with a five-speed gearbox. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

More than 100 classic cars gathered at Melbourn Village College at the weekend in support of the annual Snowdrop Run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This 1979 MG Midget has belonged to Simon and Becky Pentchard from Hornchurch for 30 years. Picture: Clive Porter This 1979 MG Midget has belonged to Simon and Becky Pentchard from Hornchurch for 30 years. Picture: Clive Porter

Saturday’s event, in its 14th year, kick started the season for the Cambridge and District MG Owners Club.

The 60-mile route took owners – who came from far and wide – across Essex and Suffolk, culminating at Chippenham Park Gardens in Cambridgeshire.

The Snowdrop Run was initially held in its current form in 2006, after what started as a one-off meet up the previous year turned out to be a great success. Not only were there representatives from the original MGs spanning more than 70 years of British motoring history, but also a number of their counterparts, and several from other manufacturers.

The event raised money for the Cherryhomes Trust, which assists people with severe physical disabilities in the the Cambridge area to maintain their personal independence.

An MG TC, built back in 1947, belonging to Caroline Underwood. Picture: Clive Porter An MG TC, built back in 1947, belonging to Caroline Underwood. Picture: Clive Porter

The run gets its snowdrop name due to the appearance of the white drooping bell-shaped flower at this time of year – a sign that spring is on its way.