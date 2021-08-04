New boxing and Muay Thai classes aim to help boost post-lockdown mood

Published: 9:00 AM August 4, 2021

After a rollercoaster of a year for mental and physical health, a Melbourn man is using his experience of Muay Thai to help boost people's moods and fitness.

Liam Henderson first started with the East Area Muay Thai and Kickboxing (EATK) association when he was 20, and now 16 years later has a black belt (first dan) and is instructor-qualified. Weekly classes will be run from St Mary's Church Hall in Melbourn Road, Royston.

He said: “Muay Thai for me has always helped combat stress, be it work or any of life’s problems. It’s kept me fit, boosted self-esteem and has lent itself well alongside football and other sports I’ve been involved in.

Nikki attends Liam Henderson's boxing classes in Royston - Credit: Michelle Henderson

"I recommend it as one of top martial arts with its incredible discipline and range of techniques.”

“When the Trading Blows gym closed last year I thought it would be nice to offer the people of Royston an alternative and a chance to continue getting a great work out.

"What I’ve come to realise since starting teaching is the huge benefits it has to people’s life and mental health. I know from our group that as many people train for mental health reasons as they do to shape up and improve fitness."

One of the classes available is boxing fitness, which is a full-body workout incorporating boxing techniques, fitness, pad work and conditioning. There are also EATK classes, which are part of a wider group of clubs for those who want to master the techniques, with the addition of controlled sparring and the option to attain grades and compete.

Barb has recently joined boxing classes in Royston - Credit: Michelle Henderson

Barb, who attends the class, said: “The combination of my divorce, the pandemic and the closing of my local boxing gym was a perfect storm.

"Self-medicating with booze and cake had done me no favours in the physical/mental department. Liam’s classes have been a godsend."

Liam is encouraging beginners to join. Boxing Fitness Classes are held on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm and on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Muay Thai is held on Thursdays from 7.45pm to 8.45pm and a combined Boxing/Muay Thai is offered on Sundays from 9.30am-10.30am.

For details like the group Royston Boxing Fitness and East Area Thai Kickboxing on Facebook or contact Liam on 07525 260463.