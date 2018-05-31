Advanced search

Gallery

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:51 10 December 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Melbourn's Turn On To Christmas event has been hailed as "the best ever" following an afternoon of festive fun at the village's community hub.

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

The family event - organised jointly between the hub team and the village fete committee - welcomed local craft makers, carol singing and Santa's very own grotto, as young and old alike ushered in the festive season.

This year there were carols from the Melbourn Brownies and the Social Vocals Choir - supported by Melbourn singers, Tom and Amelia Froggatt. Meanwhile, four-year-old Zac Maddocks was the lucky VIP winner of the draw to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

John Travis, chair of the hub trustees, said: "This was probably the most successful event we have held to celebrate the Christmas season. The hub team, together with the Melbourn fete committee, are always looking for the best ways to bring the community together to celebrate moments like this. We hope we have provided a wonderful beginning to Christmas."

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive PorterYoung and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Rock musicians set for South Cambs winter concert in aid of mental health cause

The EastFest team at The Coach House in Flint Cross. Picture: Steve Mallen

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Most Read

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Rock musicians set for South Cambs winter concert in aid of mental health cause

The EastFest team at The Coach House in Flint Cross. Picture: Steve Mallen

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Latest from the Royston Crow

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Do you remember when football was like this?

To a degree, football’s radical upheaval over the past 40-50 years has mirrored that of the state pension system, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

REVIEW: The Irishman - it wouldn’t be surprising to see the lead actors giving acceptance speeches come February.

The Irishman

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists