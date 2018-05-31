Gallery

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Melbourn's Turn On To Christmas event has been hailed as "the best ever" following an afternoon of festive fun at the village's community hub.

The family event - organised jointly between the hub team and the village fete committee - welcomed local craft makers, carol singing and Santa's very own grotto, as young and old alike ushered in the festive season.

This year there were carols from the Melbourn Brownies and the Social Vocals Choir - supported by Melbourn singers, Tom and Amelia Froggatt. Meanwhile, four-year-old Zac Maddocks was the lucky VIP winner of the draw to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

John Travis, chair of the hub trustees, said: "This was probably the most successful event we have held to celebrate the Christmas season. The hub team, together with the Melbourn fete committee, are always looking for the best ways to bring the community together to celebrate moments like this. We hope we have provided a wonderful beginning to Christmas."

