Children's activities start up again at community hub

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM September 1, 2021   
Alice Roberts, Edie Steinning and Charlie Roberts enjoy the atmosphere at Melbourn Community Hub

Alice Roberts, Edie Steinning and Charlie Roberts enjoy the atmosphere at Melbourn Community Hub - Credit: Melbourn Hub

With Melbourn Community Hub open for business again following lockdown, families with children can take advantage of the activities on offer.

The hub was closed for business during lockdown, during which time the management team were able to carry out upgrades - introducing meeting rooms, new projectors, new furniture and a disabled toilet, as well as redecorating the Bookmarks Café.

A statement from the hub said: "The Melbourn Community Hub is acknowledged as a safe, clean, and friendly venue to take the children.

"With its caricatured Hubby Bear who gets up to all sorts of activities throughout the year, from popping up with new ideas and menus for the junior members of the family, to inventing exciting activities to keep them amused while mum and dad get down to the serious stuff of enjoying their food."

The hub is currently seeking staff and volunteers. Go to melbournhub.co.uk for details.

Melbourn News

