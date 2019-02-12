Melbourn Hub celebrates fifth birthday

The Melbourn Hub has celebrated five years of serving the community. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Melbourn Hub is celebrating five years of service to the community.

The community-run service has continued to grow since its launch five years ago, providing leisure, art, food and drink and educational services to the residents of Melbourn and surrounds.

John Travis, the hub’s trustees chair, said: “The community is rightly proud of the hub and the important role it now has – not just for Melbourn, but for all nearby villages.

“As a charity, we offer convenient and valuable services to the broadest possible range of users. We are particularly proud of our support not just to the very young, parents and elderly residents, but also to the vulnerable groups such as those with disabilities or mental health problems.

“The future is exciting. We toast our continuing success for another five years and beyond!”

For more information on Melbourn Hub, call 01763 263303 or go to melbournhub.co.uk.