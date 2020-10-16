Advanced search

Melbourn Hub to get in spirit of Halloween with spooky snacks

PUBLISHED: 10:34 16 October 2020

Melbourn Hub is offering Halloween treats and discounts in October. Picture: Melbourn Hub

The café at Melbourn Hub is offering spooky treats for Halloween while adapting to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, October 26 to Saturday, October 31, children will be able to enjoy ‘Spooky Bear’ bags for £3.50, containing a sandwich, crisps, a yogurt tube, juice, a sticker, a ‘creepy cookie’ and a Spooky Bear colouring sheet.

The hub’s atrium will be decorated for Halloween and adults will get a free hot drink with every Spooky Bear purchase. On every Monday to Saturday this month from 10am to midday, the hub is also offering 25 per cent off its breakfast menu.

John Travis, chair of the board of directors, said: “We continue to adapt and change methods whenever appropriate, but remain ever grateful for the wonderful support emanating from our loyal customers.”

The hub was turned into a community response centre during lockdown, but reopened for business in July.

