Melbourn Hub gets cyclists back on their bikes

PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 October 2020

Mechanic David Whateley hands over a repaired bike to customer Daniel King at Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Melbourn Community Hub held a ‘Dr Bike’ event over the weekend with a trained mechanic helping residents get back on their bikes.

From 9am until 4pm on Saturday, mechanic David Whateley from the Bike Depot in Cambridge set up shop at the hub in High Street, Melbourn to carry out a full service on residents’ bikes.

David replaced faulty brake pads, cables and inner tubes free of charge to encourage more people to take up cycling as an alternative form of transport to driving.

A “constant stream” of bikes were presented for attention, some of which were in regular daily use and others which were recovered from garages and garden sheds after years of neglect.

Dr Bike events are available for charities, events and organisations and can be organised by calling the Bike Depot on 01223 789606.

Melbourn Hub was turned into a community response centre during lockdown, but reopened in July.

