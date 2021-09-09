News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Prints produced on historic Crow press feature in new exhibition

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:00 PM September 9, 2021   
Graham Bradford and his artwork. 

Graham Bradford and his artwork. - Credit: Clive Porter

The art gallery at the Melbourn Community Hub has re-opened with a new exhibition, on until the end of the month.

The lino print works by Graham Bradford were all produced on the historic printing press at Royston's museum - which was used to print the very first edition of the Crow in 1855. His exhibition features wildlife, portraits, and local scenery.

Graham - who also produces wood crafts and handmade furniture - said: "I have been interested in the visual arts for many years and have engaged in some of its numerous forms whilst taking various classes in life drawing, oil painting, watercolours, acrylics and ceramics,"

"More recently, I have been involved in printing through the medium of linocuts which make up the greater part of my exhibition. I have also included some of my smaller watercolours, and hope that hub customers will find something to their taste." 

