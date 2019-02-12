Melbourn café hosts fundraiser in memory of colleague Bryan Hawkes

The café at the Bury Lane Farm Shop was host to a fundraising event in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop Archant

Bryan Hawkes worked as a butcher at the farm shop for four years. In his memory, staff put on the fundraiser, which included a raffle, tombola, special cakes and much more.

The event raised £1,621 for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity which supports men who have been diagnosed, and funds research for a cure.

Retail director Ian Larkins said: “I was really impressed by the support from customers, staff and suppliers on the day. Bryan was a very valued member of the team and it was great seeing everyone get involved.”

Organisers Sophie Young and Kimberley Welsh added: “Thank you to all who supported us – we had an amazing day raising lots of money for a great cause and with Bryan in our memories.”

To find out more about Prostate Cancer UK, go to https://prostatecanceruk.org.