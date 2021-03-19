News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Football players take part in virtual challenge for mental health

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:28 AM March 19, 2021   
Forty-four players, family and friends of Melbourn FC took part in a virtual challenge to run or walk 3,000km from their home pitch, The Moor in Melbourn, to the Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The team initially set themselves a target to raise £1,000 for local mental health charity CPSL Mind.

However after reaching their destination in just 14 days the group had already raised £2,000, so decided to extend the event and virtually travel the return distance from Istanbul - doubling the challenge to 6,000km and resetting the target to £3,000.

First team manager Chay Wilson said: "It was never the club's intention and we could not have imagined the efforts from everyone so far would have got us this distance in just 14 days!

"We'd like to thank everyone who has supported us with a fundraising donation so far."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/melbourn-fc

