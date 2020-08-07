Melbourn footballers raise more than £1,800 for CPSL Mind

Picture left to right: Mick Walker (Melbourn FC chairman), Steve Harrington (landlord of the Black Horse), Emma Watters, Strands Hair Salon, and Jose Hales (district councillor for Melbourn and representing Melbourn hub). Picture: Archant

The branch of mental health charity Mind that covers South Cambridgeshire has been given more than £1,800 by Melbourn footballers, who fundraised for them for a whole year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind staff and volunteers were thrilled when Melbourn Football Club chose them as their charity for the year – and even with the challenges of social distancing since the coronavirus outbreak, the team managed to raise £1,829.74.

The main part of their fundraising was their mental health awareness day last November. Many businesses and community groups got involved including The Black Horse pub, Melbourn Community Hub, Classic Wings, Strand’s Hairdressers, Tony’s Barbers, The Dolphin pub, Melbourn Fish & Chip shop, Leech and Sons butchers and Unlimited Logos. The day raised over £1,000. Other fundraising activities included an annual quiz night and they even organised a virtual presentation and race night, which was “highly successful”.

Mick Walker, chairman of Melbourn Football Club, said: “A number of people in the club put real effort into this prominent cause via fundraising activities and involving local businesses and I’m immensely proud of this achievement.”

You may also want to watch:

Zoe Doherty, who is a fundraiser for CPSL Mind, said: “We have been overwhelmed and so impressed with the hard work and dedication Melbourn FC have put into their fundraising. Not only did they raise an enormous amount of money, but they also encouraged their community to be involved and most importantly of all they raised awareness about the importance of talking about mental health and seeking support when you need to.

“We are also delighted that they have chosen us again to support next year.

“A big thank you to everyone who was involved.”

CPSL Mind supports people in their recovery from mental health issues and is committed to tackling stigma and raising awareness of the need for everyone to look after their mental wellbeing. They work with employers and organisations as well as individuals.

For more information go to CPSL Mind’s website at www.cpslmind.org.uk.