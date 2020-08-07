Advanced search

Melbourn footballers raise more than £1,800 for CPSL Mind

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 August 2020

Picture left to right: Mick Walker (Melbourn FC chairman), Steve Harrington (landlord of the Black Horse), Emma Watters, Strands Hair Salon, and Jose Hales (district councillor for Melbourn and representing Melbourn hub). Picture:

Picture left to right: Mick Walker (Melbourn FC chairman), Steve Harrington (landlord of the Black Horse), Emma Watters, Strands Hair Salon, and Jose Hales (district councillor for Melbourn and representing Melbourn hub). Picture:

Archant

The branch of mental health charity Mind that covers South Cambridgeshire has been given more than £1,800 by Melbourn footballers, who fundraised for them for a whole year.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind staff and volunteers were thrilled when Melbourn Football Club chose them as their charity for the year – and even with the challenges of social distancing since the coronavirus outbreak, the team managed to raise £1,829.74.

The main part of their fundraising was their mental health awareness day last November. Many businesses and community groups got involved including The Black Horse pub, Melbourn Community Hub, Classic Wings, Strand’s Hairdressers, Tony’s Barbers, The Dolphin pub, Melbourn Fish & Chip shop, Leech and Sons butchers and Unlimited Logos. The day raised over £1,000. Other fundraising activities included an annual quiz night and they even organised a virtual presentation and race night, which was “highly successful”.

Mick Walker, chairman of Melbourn Football Club, said: “A number of people in the club put real effort into this prominent cause via fundraising activities and involving local businesses and I’m immensely proud of this achievement.”

You may also want to watch:

Zoe Doherty, who is a fundraiser for CPSL Mind, said: “We have been overwhelmed and so impressed with the hard work and dedication Melbourn FC have put into their fundraising. Not only did they raise an enormous amount of money, but they also encouraged their community to be involved and most importantly of all they raised awareness about the importance of talking about mental health and seeking support when you need to.

“We are also delighted that they have chosen us again to support next year.

“A big thank you to everyone who was involved.”

CPSL Mind supports people in their recovery from mental health issues and is committed to tackling stigma and raising awareness of the need for everyone to look after their mental wellbeing. They work with employers and organisations as well as individuals.

For more information go to CPSL Mind’s website at www.cpslmind.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

North East Herts MP slams plans to close Royston’s Morrisons

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

A Hawker Sea Fury from the Imperial War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

Most Read

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

North East Herts MP slams plans to close Royston’s Morrisons

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

A Hawker Sea Fury from the Imperial War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

Latest from the Royston Crow

Melbourn footballers raise more than £1,800 for CPSL Mind

Picture left to right: Mick Walker (Melbourn FC chairman), Steve Harrington (landlord of the Black Horse), Emma Watters, Strands Hair Salon, and Jose Hales (district councillor for Melbourn and representing Melbourn hub). Picture:

Toys and trailer worth more than £50,000 stolen in Royston burglary

Toys were stolen from the Hamleys warehouse in Royston. Picture: Herts police

Spate of vehicle break-ins in Melbourn

Extra patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after vehicle break-ins. Picture: ARCHANT

Colourful Ian Davenport exhibition coming to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Ian Davenport's Chromatastic Paintings in Hospitals, 2016. Work by the artist is to go on display at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Ian Davenport

First digital events announced for this year’s Open Cambridge weekend

A view of Cambridge from the Great St Mary's Church tower. Picture: Supplied by Open Cambridge