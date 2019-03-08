Talent and community spirit aplenty at Melbourn Hub showcase
PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 July 2019
Archant
Melbourn's talent and community spirit has been hailed at a special showcase event.
Held at Melbourn Hub on Saturday, Melbourn Community Showcase hosted community groups, charities and produce and craft sellers around the hub's atrium and terrace.
Visitors to the showcase were also able to enjoy an outdoor barbecue and marquee bar.
A selection of local groups and charities were in attendance to raise their profile and show what activities and support they offer for the community, as well as their upcoming events.
Local entertainment was a theme throughout the day and evening, featuring the likes of voice and acoustic guitar artist Maddy De Brugha and Tom Sings Swing - who had attendees up on the dance floor enjoying a selection of 'Rat Pack' numbers.
The day was well received, with guests applauding Melbourn's talent, number of good causes and community spirit.
For more information on Melbourn Hub, visit melbournhub.co.uk or contact centremanager@melbournhub.co.uk.