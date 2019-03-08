Advanced search

Talent and community spirit aplenty at Melbourn Hub showcase

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 July 2019

Melbourn Community Showcase 2019: Natalie Gibbs using her marbles for one of the craft fair activities. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Melbourn's talent and community spirit has been hailed at a special showcase event.

Melbourn Community Showcase 2019: Crooner Tom Frogatt on stage with fans. Picture: Clive PorterMelbourn Community Showcase 2019: Crooner Tom Frogatt on stage with fans. Picture: Clive Porter

Held at Melbourn Hub on Saturday, Melbourn Community Showcase hosted community groups, charities and produce and craft sellers around the hub's atrium and terrace.

Visitors to the showcase were also able to enjoy an outdoor barbecue and marquee bar.

Melbourn Community Showcase 2019: This teddy was up for grabs. Picture: Clive PorterMelbourn Community Showcase 2019: This teddy was up for grabs. Picture: Clive Porter

A selection of local groups and charities were in attendance to raise their profile and show what activities and support they offer for the community, as well as their upcoming events.

Local entertainment was a theme throughout the day and evening, featuring the likes of voice and acoustic guitar artist Maddy De Brugha and Tom Sings Swing - who had attendees up on the dance floor enjoying a selection of 'Rat Pack' numbers.

Melbourn Community Showcase 2019: Jeannie Seers pulls a pint. Picture: Clive PorterMelbourn Community Showcase 2019: Jeannie Seers pulls a pint. Picture: Clive Porter

The day was well received, with guests applauding Melbourn's talent, number of good causes and community spirit.

For more information on Melbourn Hub, visit melbournhub.co.uk or contact centremanager@melbournhub.co.uk.

Melbourn Community Showcase 2019: Guitarist Mary De Brugha entertained big crowds during the afternoon. Picture: Clive PorterMelbourn Community Showcase 2019: Guitarist Mary De Brugha entertained big crowds during the afternoon. Picture: Clive Porter

