Melbourn Community Hub to reopen with social distancing in place

The Melbourn Community Hub is set to reopen on Monday. From left to right: Steve Coburn, director of Newline of Royston, Hub trustee director Jose Hales, chair of the trustees John Travis, and Chris White owner of White Space, Royston. Picture: Melbourn Community Hub Archant

A community hub in Melbourn is back in business from Monday, after being turned into a community response centre for the coronavirus pandemic.

During lockdown, Melbourn Community Hub was transformed into a call and operations centre for the Melbourn Coronavirus Community Response (MCCR) team.

The centre helped more than 500 residents who were self-isolating, and who were dependent on the prescription collection and food delivery services provided. The operation was staffed from 9am to 5pm, six days a week – with emergency telephone support on Sundays.

Services included a food bank and weekly cooked food, which was supplied to targeted individuals and families.

With lockdown now easing and hospitality venues being cautiously reopened, the MCCR will be gradually withdrawn and hub services restored.

The hub, which reopens on Monday, July 27, has prepared its café to “confidently face a new future” with customer safety and social distancing in mind. Measures include a revised menu and full table service, with extended outdoor customer seating.

For the takeaway menu, customers are advised to call 01763 263303 and pre-pay over the phone if possible before collecting.

A statement on the hub’s website explains what to expect upon arrival, saying: “All entry to the hub is via the main front door please and we will have someone to greet you and you will also be directed to a table. There are distancing measures in place for queuing as well. These are marked on the floor. Feel free to wear a facemask.

“We will take your temperature when you arrive with a contactless device and note down and store the name and contact number of one of your party in line with current government guidance. Your greeter will then show you to your table. When you leave you will be directed to the patio doors and guided out through the one-way system.”

While the café is reopening, the library and some services, including room hire, will not reopen for the time being.

John Travis, chair of the hub trustees, said: “We are confident that the changes will provide every possible reassurance and succeed in tempting back both loyal customers and also encourage some new ones!”