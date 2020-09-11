Advanced search

Melbourn Community Hub continues discounts to thank customers for support

PUBLISHED: 10:01 11 September 2020

Afternoon tea in the new marquee at Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

After the successful reopening of Melbourn Community Hub following lockdown, the trustees have decided price savings at the café will continue until further notice.

During lockdown, the hub was turned into a community response centre to help residents, but went back in business towards the end of July.

At the hub’s Bookmark Café a 10 per cent discount off all food and drinks, including alcohol, will be applied during the remainder of this month, as a way to thank customers for their support throughout August.

John Travis, chair of the hub trustees, said: “The hub has seen its busiest ever days of trading during August. We are confident that the discount we are offering during this month will maintain this trend. “I would like to extend a big thank you not just to all our customers who have waited so patiently for us to reopen, but also to our wonderful loyal staff and volunteers.”

