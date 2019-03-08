Gallery

Melbourn Community Hub hosts Christmas craft fair

Julie Emmerson and visitors to the craft fair. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

It's been a busy time at Melbourn Community Hub - with their third annual Christmas craft fair and a new artist showcasing her work at the gallery.

Julie Emmerson with her gift stall in aid of the Nicola Emmerson Trust. Picture: Clive Porter Julie Emmerson with her gift stall in aid of the Nicola Emmerson Trust. Picture: Clive Porter

Crowds poured into the hub to support the stallholders at the fair, and were treated to a selection of handmade goods including jewellery, decorations and greeting cards.

Prior to the fair, which was hosted jointly with the Nicola Emmerson Trust, artist Yasmeen Farooqui introduced her work - created through a mix of art and technology - to the hub's Atrium Gallery.

Christmas gifts at Lisa Hemmings' stall. Picture: Clive Porter Christmas gifts at Lisa Hemmings' stall. Picture: Clive Porter

She said: "I am using computer manipulation in conjunction with traditional techniques to produce images which are turned into giclée prints.

"They are still limited editions as I destroy the files after the allocated numbers have been produced."

Visitors to the Mebourn hub. Picture: Clive Porter Visitors to the Mebourn hub. Picture: Clive Porter

John Travis, chair of the hub trustees group, said: "The hub continues to offer excitement to suit virtually every taste.

"The craft fair showcased the skills of a wide range of individuals, while the magnificent work of Yasmeen is indeed stunning and needs to be seen to be properly appreciated.

Little Ladies Melbourn Honey. Picture: Clive Porter Little Ladies Melbourn Honey. Picture: Clive Porter

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this yet another wonderful week for the hub."

Ryleigh English-Dent enjoys the aroma of one of the home made perfumes from the Home Sweet Home craft stall. Picture: Clive Porter Ryleigh English-Dent enjoys the aroma of one of the home made perfumes from the Home Sweet Home craft stall. Picture: Clive Porter

Brian Canning’s Christmas display. Picture: Clive Porter Brian Canning’s Christmas display. Picture: Clive Porter

Tat Hathaway with lots of carved wooden Christmas pieces at her Royston Reindeer Co. Picture: Clive Porter Tat Hathaway with lots of carved wooden Christmas pieces at her Royston Reindeer Co. Picture: Clive Porter

The latest artist displaying her work at the Mebourn hub, Yasmeen Farooqui, with her work, ‘Norfolk Beach Huts'. Picture: Clive Porter The latest artist displaying her work at the Mebourn hub, Yasmeen Farooqui, with her work, ‘Norfolk Beach Huts'. Picture: Clive Porter

