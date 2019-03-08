Melbourn Community Hub hosts Christmas craft fair
PUBLISHED: 11:52 16 November 2019
Archant
It's been a busy time at Melbourn Community Hub - with their third annual Christmas craft fair and a new artist showcasing her work at the gallery.
Crowds poured into the hub to support the stallholders at the fair, and were treated to a selection of handmade goods including jewellery, decorations and greeting cards.
Prior to the fair, which was hosted jointly with the Nicola Emmerson Trust, artist Yasmeen Farooqui introduced her work - created through a mix of art and technology - to the hub's Atrium Gallery.
She said: "I am using computer manipulation in conjunction with traditional techniques to produce images which are turned into giclée prints.
"They are still limited editions as I destroy the files after the allocated numbers have been produced."
John Travis, chair of the hub trustees group, said: "The hub continues to offer excitement to suit virtually every taste.
"The craft fair showcased the skills of a wide range of individuals, while the magnificent work of Yasmeen is indeed stunning and needs to be seen to be properly appreciated.
"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this yet another wonderful week for the hub."