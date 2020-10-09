Investigation launched after cash stolen from Melbourn Co-op
PUBLISHED: 15:09 09 October 2020
Clive Porter
An investigation has been launched by Cambs police after the Co-op in Melbourn was targeted by thieves.
The force were alerted to the incident at the High Street store at 10.15pm yesterday, when suspicious behaviour was reported.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers arrived and discovered the shop had been broken into and money taken.
“An investigation is now ongoing and anyone with information should contact police via our web chat service or by calling 101, quoting reference 35/68743/20.”
The Co-op has been targeted before, including twice in two days in April 2017, pictured.
