Donated piano brings joy to care home residents in lockdown

Staff and residents at Melbourn Springs Care Home were delighted to be given a treasured family piano as a gift during lockdown.

The piano was donated by Katrina Wallace on behalf of her mother Pamela Brazier, who was given the piano by her parents after the war.

Katrina said: “Mum was absolutely fantastic, passed all of her exams and the next step was teaching.

"She still loves listening to the Proms but as she has grown older and her health needs changed she has had to give up playing.

"We wanted to ensure the piano would still bring enjoyment and are delighted that it now has a new home.”

The piano had to be stored for 72 hours and sanitised before use - and residents are now planning for a recital with friends in the community once restrictions ease.

Manager Karen Allan said: "I know music sessions with the piano will be a big part of the future when we are again able to fully open our doors."