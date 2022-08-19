News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Melbourn Bowls Club celebrates centenary

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM August 19, 2022
Melbourn Bowls Club celebrated their centenary with a visit from the Chelsea Pensioners

Melbourn Bowls Club celebrated their centenary with a visit from the Chelsea Pensioners - Credit: Martin Leggett

Melbourn Bowls Club celebrated its centenary with a friendly match against a team from the Chelsea Pensioners.

The Pensioners arrived for the match on Wednesday, August 17 in full scarlet uniform, and were piped into the club by their own piper.

The Chelsea Pensioners arrived at Melbourn Bowls Club in their scarlet uniform

The Chelsea Pensioners arrived at Melbourn Bowls Club in their scarlet uniform - Credit: Martin Leggett

They met local dignitaries and club officials before changing into their bowls clothing and playing the match.

One of the Melbourn Bowls Club members is a volunteer at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, and the club arranged a flyover by the Catalina flying boat as a surprise for both the members and guests.

The Catalina flying boat flew over Melbourn Bowls Club to mark the centenary

The Catalina flying boat flew over Melbourn Bowls Club to mark the centenary - Credit: Martin Leggett

After the match, the Pensioners enjoyed a light meal with the bowls club members.

Melbourn Bowls Club welcomes new members of any age, and holds an open day on the Sunday of May Day Bank Holiday every year, where potential new members are invited to come along and have a go.

For more information go to https://www.melbournbowlsclub.co.uk/index.html


Melbourn News

