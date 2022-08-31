News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Volunteers selected to attend World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:08 PM August 31, 2022
Will Foulger from Melbourn and Leo Girling from Royston will attend the World Scout Jamboree

Will Foulger from Melbourn and Leo Girling from Royston will attend the World Scout Jamboree - Credit: The Scout Association

Two scout volunteers, one from Melbourn and one from Royston, have been chosen to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in 2023.

The jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival next summer.

Will Foulger, from Melbourn, and Leo Girling, from Royston, are two of 950 adult volunteers who will form part of the International Service Team (IST) supporting the young scouts.

Will, who is 18, said: “Scouting has improved my confidence and I have learned teamwork skills. I wanted to join the jamboree in order to meet people from across the world and help others."

Seventeen-year-old Leo added: Scouting has taught me lots of teamwork skills and I look forward to applying these skills at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

"I can’t wait to learn about different cultures and help make the Jamboree an amazing experience for young people.”

Melbourn News
Royston News

