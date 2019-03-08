Advanced search

Melbourn and Meldreth groups receive SCDC Community Chest funding

PUBLISHED: 15:52 12 September 2019

Cash money

Cash money

Archant

Village groups in Melbourn and Meldreth will benefit from funding from South Cambridgeshire District Council's Community Chest.

The scheme targets funds at local grass-roots projects that benefit those residents most in need, and groups can apply for up to £1,000.

At the latest meeting of the council's Grants Advisory Committee, it was recommended that the recipients of the latest awards included Melbourn Mobile Warden Scheme - which will receive £835 to pay for the catering of 50 meals at a Celebrating Ages event.

Meldreth Village Hall Trust received £880 to go towards replacing the stage light with energy-efficient alternatives, at a previous meeting held in July.

Other causes that have been provided with Community Chest funding this year include Mother Goose Preschool in Barrington.

You may also want to watch:

Committee chair, Councillor Jose Hales - who represents Melbourn - said: "All of these projects do very valuable work in their communities and it's excellent that these small grants help them to continue to make a positive difference.

"The benefits of the funding that we recommended at our meeting will be felt by lots of people because two of the grants will go directly towards bringing communities together for social events.

"This Community Chest scheme is a fantastic way of providing valuable funding to community and voluntary groups."

SCDC's lead cabinet member for finance, Councillor John Williams, added: "I was pleased to sign-off on all of these grants because they all support excellent causes.  "We're committed to being a modern and caring council and our Community Chest scheme is a good way of showing this. Funding remains available so I'd urge groups to submit their bids now."

Applicants to the Community Chest scheme can be non-profit groups or organisations based in South Cambridgeshire or benefiting the district's residents. The community activity or project must achieve one or more of the following aims - help promote healthy and active communities, enable inclusive communities, develop skills, enhance the natural environment.

It must also meet a local need, leave a legacy for the community and ensure equality of access.

Groups can complete an application on the council's website at www.scambs.gov.uk/communitychest.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Melbourn and Meldreth groups receive SCDC Community Chest funding

Cash money

Rare royal film footage airs at IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show

A still from amateur footage taken by Prince William of Gloucester at the Battle of Britain (1969) set at RAF Duxford. This shot shows a crew member testing pyrotechnics on a CASA 2.111 in the place of a Heinkel He 111. Picture: © IWM (MGH 2434)

County lines dealers locked up for more than 100 years

County lines drug dealers across Cambridgeshire have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years. Picture: POLICE.

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Conservative PPC backs CamBedRailRoad’s northern route option

Prospective parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne. Picture: South Cambridgeshire Conservatives
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists