Oil Club donates rebate to help families in need

Published: 5:03 PM April 28, 2021

L-R: Cllr Susan van de Ven, Tracy Aggett and Agricole founder Jeremy Cole at Home-Start's office in Meldreth - Credit: Supplied

Melbourn and Bassingbourn Oil Club is donating its annual rebate of £100 to Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire to help provide support for families in crisis.

The Oil Club was set up by Melbourn and Bassingbourn county councillor Susan van de Ven, and enables households to bulk-buy heating oil, which is provided by South Cambs-based supplier Agricole Oil.

Cllr Susan van de Ven said: "The COVID pandemic has brought unprecedented pressure on local residents, for some financially and for others coping with the pressures of raising a young family in isolation.

"We’re lucky to have both the Oil Club and Home-Start to provide support."

The more oil an area buys, the larger the annual rebate, which can then be donated to good causes.

Tracy Aggett, from Home-Start, said: "We have seen a significant increase in families’ needs around mental health and isolation over the last year."