Pedestrian killed in Melbourn A10 collision is named

PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 28 December 2018

The A10 Melbourn crash victim has been named as Jason Pallett from Reed. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jason Pallett, 30, was walking along the A10 near to Station Road at about 5.30am on Sunday when he was struck by a white Peugeot Partner van.

Jason, of Black Smiths Lane in Reed, sadly died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it is asked to call Cambs police on 101, quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

