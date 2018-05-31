CCTV appeal after post office robbery in Royston
PUBLISHED: 13:53 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 01 May 2020
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man entered a McColls post office in Royston last month, and allegedly threatened staff with a knife.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify, as they believe he may be able to assist with the investigation.
On Saturday, April 4, at around 5.30pm, a man entered McColls post office in Queens Road, where it was alleged he threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded they hand over money from the tills.
The offender then fled the scene with around £300 in cash.
PC Nathalia Smith said: “Understandably, this incident left the victim incredibly shaken up. If you recognise the man pictured, please get in contact with me as soon as possible.
“It’s believed that he may have been in the area at the time, and could have information that is vital to us solving the case.”
Anyone with information can contact PC Smith directly via email at nathalia.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/28089/20
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
