New mayor makes historic market her first stop

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:42 PM May 24, 2022
Royston Town Council's new mayor, Cllr Mary Antony, made her first official engagement at Royston Market on Sunday.

She was joined by leader of the town council Rob Inwood, and they were both given a tour of the market by market manager Rob Mills.

Mayor Mary Antony said: “I wanted my first official engagement to be at our wonderful historic Royston Market.

"By doing so, showcasing our market and promoting local business, two things that are very important to myself and the Royston Town Party.

“'Think local, shop local, wherever possible' was our campaign slogan and I believe that this message has resonated with the people of Royston."

Rob Mills said: "I hope the presence of the mayor will encourage new customers and traders to frequent the market."

As mayor, Mary's charities which she will be supporting during her time in office are the Make Lunch Club and The Mayor's Community Trust Fund.

Anne Suslak
Georgia Barrow
Harry Rutter
