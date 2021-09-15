Historic Mayflower train makes its way through Royston and Meldreth

Published: 9:00 AM September 15, 2021

The historic Mayflower steam train passed through Royston and Meldreth on Saturday - Credit: Clive Porter

It was full steam ahead for the historic Mayflower train as it travelled through Royston and Meldreth over the weekend as part of a whistle-stop tour.

The 61306 Mayflower, which was originally built in 1948 for the London and North Eastern Railway, steamed through Royston and Meldreth stations on Saturday on its way from King's Cross to Great Yarmouth.

The train made its final British Rail Trip in 1967, and is now owned by David Buck, the director of Steam Dreams rail company. It was named in 1970 in honour of the 350th anniversary of the sailing of the original Mayflower ship from Plymouth.

The Mayflower previously passed through Royston in 2015, on a round trip between King's Cross and Norfolk, with onlookers stopping to admire the train's apple green livery.

After its 2015 tour the train was withdrawn for an extensive overhaul, before returning to mainline operation for passenger tours in 2019.







