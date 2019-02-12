Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Melbourn man spared jail after admitting to making indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 14:19 18 February 2019

Martin Randle from Melbourm was given a sexual harm prevention order and should complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to making indecent images of children. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Archant

Martin Randle from Melbourm was given a sexual harm prevention order and should complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to making indecent images of children. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Melbourn man has been given a sexual harm prevention order and is to complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Martin Randle, of Bury Lane, was found with indecent images of children on his laptop and a USB stick.

The 54-year-old was linked to an IP address used to upload the images to the internet on September 12 and November 20, 2017.

Cambridgeshire police then carried out a warrant at his house where a number of items were seized, including mobile phones, laptops and a USB stick.

Randle was present while the warrant was being carried out, but made no admissions.

Later, he went to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge for a voluntary interview where he gave no comment to any of the questions.

The seized items were reviewed and a red ACER laptop, belonging to Randle, was found to contain indecent images of children.

In total there were 53 category C images and two category A – the most severe category.

A black USB stick identified as Randle’s was found to have 11 category C images.

When interviewed for a second time Randle refused to answer any of the questions he was asked about the images.

However, he later admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

On Thursday, at Cambridge Crown Court, he was given a sexual harm prevention order lasting five years, and placed on the UK’s Violent and Sex Offender Register for five years.

In addition he was placed under a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Tony Harlow from Cambridgeshire police said: “Randle had attempted to delete all trace of the indecent images but, following an examination by the force’s digital forensic unit, we were able to show these images were on devices linked to him – which gave him little room to deny his involvement.

“Child protection is a force priority and we are working hard to keep young people in the county safe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Melbourn man spared jail after admitting to making indecent images of children

Martin Randle from Melbourm was given a sexual harm prevention order and should complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to making indecent images of children. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing 14-year-old girl from Royston?

Have you seen Aaliyah Ahmed who has gone missing from Royston? Picture: Herts police

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Royston Crow

Melbourn man spared jail after admitting to making indecent images of children

Martin Randle from Melbourm was given a sexual harm prevention order and should complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to making indecent images of children. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Archant

Lots of free fun and games and plenty of intrigue at Cambridge Science Festival March 11-24

Cambridge Science Festival

Hospices team up for National Heart Failure Awareness Month

Tony has said the services available at Garden House Hospice Care have helped him manage his heart failure. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Peter Andre returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Peter Andre returns to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday February 27.

Pay increases and bonuses for top officers at Herts County Council

Senior council officers are set to receive a two per cent pay rise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists