Barley and Barkway youngsters join care home residents for day out

PUBLISHED: 14:31 20 September 2019

Margaret House care home residents stepping out at St Paul's Walden Bury with 'young carers' from Barley and Barkway Federation schools. Picture: Margaret House

Youngsters from Barley and Barkway Federation schools joined Margaret House care home residents for a day out at St Paul's Walden Bury, near Hitchin.

They took part in a walk organised by the charity Stepping Out with Carers.

The schools and Margaret House - based in Barley's Church End - started working together last year and are continuing to expand the range of activities that they take part in together as "there have been huge benefits seen on both sides from having the different generations mix."

Resident Enid Denchfield said: "I love doing things with the children, they are so full of life and they lift your spirits and make your day.

"On the walk, their conversations whilst walking helped us on our way and bought us out of ourselves, making the whole day so much more enjoyable".

For more information on Stepping Out visit www.carerssteppingout.co.uk and for Margaret House visit www.margarethouse.co.uk

