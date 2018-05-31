Royston care home hits the right note with resident radio show

Residents at a care home in Royston have been keeping in touch with their loved ones in a unique way during lockdown, with their very own radio show.

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home broadcast its show for residents last week, with the help of internet dementia experts TDW Radio.

Relatives had been asked to send in messages and song choices which were then compiled into a one-hour show for the residents to download, and listen in their own time.

Wellbeing manager Lea-Ann Smith said: “The residents were absolutely amazed and delighted to hear their names being read out over the radio and were singing along to the favourite tunes that had been chosen for them. It was a great way to connect residents and their loved ones.

“It was wonderful seeing the look of surprise on residents’ faces as they heard their names. We can’t thank TDW Radio enough for giving up their time to put this show together for us”.