Advanced search

Royston care home hits the right note with resident radio show

PUBLISHED: 15:05 29 April 2020

Margaret House radio show

Margaret House radio show

Archant

Residents at a care home in Royston have been keeping in touch with their loved ones in a unique way during lockdown, with their very own radio show.

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home broadcast its show for residents last week, with the help of internet dementia experts TDW Radio.

You may also want to watch:

Relatives had been asked to send in messages and song choices which were then compiled into a one-hour show for the residents to download, and listen in their own time.

Wellbeing manager Lea-Ann Smith said: “The residents were absolutely amazed and delighted to hear their names being read out over the radio and were singing along to the favourite tunes that had been chosen for them. It was a great way to connect residents and their loved ones.

“It was wonderful seeing the look of surprise on residents’ faces as they heard their names. We can’t thank TDW Radio enough for giving up their time to put this show together for us”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after assault near Royston Tesco Express

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cyclist in critical condition after Fowlmere crash

A cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after being involved in a crash. Picture: EHAAS

Therfield Heath residents say barbed wire fence makes lockdown ‘feel like a prison camp’

A barbed wire fence has been erected alongside the proposed Gladman development in Royston. Picture: Kevin Binks

Royston chemicals company staff are making PPE using 3D printers

One of the face shield frames for NHS staff being made by Royston-based Johnson Matthey.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after assault near Royston Tesco Express

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cyclist in critical condition after Fowlmere crash

A cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after being involved in a crash. Picture: EHAAS

Therfield Heath residents say barbed wire fence makes lockdown ‘feel like a prison camp’

A barbed wire fence has been erected alongside the proposed Gladman development in Royston. Picture: Kevin Binks

Royston chemicals company staff are making PPE using 3D printers

One of the face shield frames for NHS staff being made by Royston-based Johnson Matthey.

Latest from the Royston Crow

‘The conversations are a two-way thing, it does us both good’ – Hospice keeps vulnerable residents in North Herts connected during lockdown

Compassionate neighbours Tom and Jeanne Batterbury delivering shopping to isolated residents. Picture: GHHC

Royston’s ‘Mr Ovary’ plans fundraiser for World Ovarian Cancer Day

Craig McMurrough has raised more than £20,000 for the charity Ovacome. Picture: Supplied

Royston care home hits the right note with resident radio show

Margaret House radio show

Can you take on the 2.6 Challenge for Home-Start?

Can you take on the 2.6 Challenge for Home-Start?

Therfield Heath residents say barbed wire fence makes lockdown ‘feel like a prison camp’

A barbed wire fence has been erected alongside the proposed Gladman development in Royston. Picture: Kevin Binks
Drive 24