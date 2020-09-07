Advanced search

Barley care home recognised for achievements during COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:39 08 September 2020

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards for the outstanding achievements it has made this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House

HCPA presented staff with a special plaque to display at the home – and residents and staff even held their own socially distanced care awards ceremony to celebrate.

Proprietor Thomas Kelly said: “We are delighted to receive this award from HCPA. Our whole staff team, who are always fantastic, have risen to the challenges that COVID has presented and my wife and I are so proud of our amazing team and the way that they have, and continue to, support our residents and each other during this time.”

For more information about Margaret House – based in Church End – go to their website www.margarethouse.co.uk.

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House

