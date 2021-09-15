News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Margaret House residential home celebrates 50th anniversary milestone

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Staff and residents at Margaret House in Royston celebrated the home's 50th anniversary

A residential home for people with dementia celebrated its 50th anniversary as a family-run care home last weekend.

Margaret House, in Church End, Royston, had double cause for celebration, as the milestone coincided with the home being voted one of the top 20 care homes in the East of England for 2021.

Although the celebrations had to be more low-key than originally planned , staff and residents were still able to enjoy the afternoon, celebrating with a special cake, fizz and in-house entertainment.

Staff were also given a celebratory '50th' bottle of fizz to take home from owners Thomas and Gail.

Thomas said: "I can't believe that it has been 50 years since my parents first opened Margaret House.

"I really wish that my parents could have been here today, as I know that they would have been as proud as my wife and I are at seeing how Margaret House has continued to grow and develop over the years."

