Care home scoops award for ‘outstanding’ support of residents during pandemic

Margaret House Care Home in Barley was recognised for its 'outstanding' achievements at the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House Archant

A care team from Barley was recognised for their ‘outstanding’ achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic at the 10th annual Hertfordshire Care Awards.

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home was awarded an ‘Outstanding Achievement’ plaque by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA) to display at their premises, to acknowledge their hard work during these difficult times.

As well as maintaining a varied wellbeing programme for residents, Margaret House has introduced lots of new ways for residents to keep in touch with relatives, including tablets for WhatsApp calls, a new garden room with a screen and intercom to allow for safe, socially-distanced visits – as well as their own radio shows where relatives can send in messages and songs for their loved ones.

Care home proprietor Thomas Kelly said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by HCPA in this way, as our staff team have gone above and beyond to ensure that they have been able to continue to provide the best care for all our residents throughout this year.”

Due to restrictions the awards were held virtually this year, and were live streamed across the country on Friday. VIP guests included Chris Badger, the director of adult care services for Hertfordshire, and Hertfordshire County Council’s executive member for health and care Cllr Richard Roberts.

A host of celebrity well-wishers also sent messages of support, including actor John Challis as his character ‘Boycie’ from Only Fools and Horses and American TV personality Perez Hilton.

Guests were treated to performances from the Choir on the Green, West End star Amy Bird, Hertfordshire-based band The Kingmakers and more.

HCPA chief executive Sharon Davies said: “At a time when our care providers have been stretched and tested to their very limits, we felt it was more important than ever to celebrate and reward all of the excellent work they and their teams have been implementing across the county.

“The Hertfordshire Care Awards go some way to recognising their achievements. They also enable us and our partners to show our appreciation for all of the sacrifice and hard work that they have made throughout 2020.”